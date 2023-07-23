Home

Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Sajdeh’s Heart-Warming Gesture Wins Tilak Varma’s Father’s Heart

After a good show for Mumbai Indians in the last two editions, Tilak Varma received his maiden India call-up against West Indies in T20Is.

Tilak Varma poses with his family before leaving for West Indies tour. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma is the new talk in town after the left-hander received his maiden India call-up for the T20Is against West Indies following his consistent performances in the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League.

Ahead of his possible debut in the Windies, Tilak’s father revealed how the generosity shown by Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh’s visit to their house won everyone’s hearts. Incidentally, Tilak plays under Rohit’s captaincy in the Mumbai Indians.

“Rohit Sharma and Ritika visited our house earlier. Ritika was sitting on the floor. I asked her to sit on the bench, but she said if I sit on the bench, it’ll be your house. If I sit on the floor, it’ll be our house. They both were very kind,” said Varma’s father.

Tilak Varma’s father said, “Rohit Sharma and Ritika visited our house earlier. Ritika was sitting on the floor. I asked her to sit on the bench, but she said if I sit on the bench, it’ll be your house. If I sit on the floor, it’ll be our house. They both were very kind”. pic.twitter.com/RJ1Nctm3i1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 22, 2023

