New Delhi: Rohit Sharma has been phenomenal so far as the captain of the Indian cricket team as the Mumbai Indians skipper is surely destined for more special things in his tenure as skipper. Since taking over as full-time captain Rohit is yet to lose a match and has led the Men in Blue to 6 consecutive series win, a total of 13 matches across all formats. But all of his win came while playing under home conditions.

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg reckons that Rohit Sharma's real test will be coming in upcoming pressure tournaments.

Rohit Sharma Created History As Captain Only Captain in the History Of Cricket to have Won his First Series in all three formats by Cleansweep as full Time Captain. Well done, Captain Ro. pic.twitter.com/App7UuFLLw — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 14, 2022

Hogg wants to see Rohit under pressure and see how he deals with the situation. India has a T20 series at home against South Africa, a tour of England and the T20 World Cup in Australia in the coming months.

“India have got four Test matches against Australia, that’s going to be tough for Rohit Sharma. I want to see him under pressure. Will he keep that same calm body language or will we see a little bit of temper? “He has got a T20 series against South Africa at home, a tour of England, and the T20 World Cup Down Under. So, the pressure tournaments are coming for Rohit right now,” he said.