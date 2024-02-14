Home

Rohit Sharma Will Lead Team India In T20 World Cup 2024, Confirms BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

Rohit Sharma (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian cricket team in the upcoming edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and USA, later this year. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed this himself during a speech at the event of renaming of the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium to Niranjan Shah stadium in Rajkot, on February 14.

“We may have lost the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. But we won hearts there by winning 10 matches in a row. I would like to say that I am confident that India will lift the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy at Barbados,” said Shah.

Shah made a speech in the presence of former India captains Sunil Gavaskar and Anil Kumble. The gathering also included current chief selector Ajit Agarkar, incumbent head coach Rahul Dravid, Rohit, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and some members of the Indian team’s support staff along with IPL chairman Arun Dhumal.

Star cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja were felicitated during the event in the stadium which is now called the Niranjan Shah Stadium.

