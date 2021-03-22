A day ahead of the first ODI, India skipper Virat Kohli revealed the opening pair for the series. Citing that the two have enjoyed a lot of success in the 50-over format in the past, Kohli said that Rohit Sharma would open the batting with Shikhar Dhawan. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction 1st ODI: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's India vs England ODI Match at Pune, 1:30 PM IST March 23, Tuesday

"Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma will definitely open. When it comes to ODI, there are no doubts about that. They've been amazing over the past few years," Kohli said.

In the recently concluded T20I series, India tried as many as four different opening combinations. As Rohit was rested for the first two games, Shikhar opened with KL Rahul in the T20I opener. In the next game, Dhawan was dropped and Ishan Kishan was picked. Kishan smashed a match-winning fifty in his national debut.

In the third and the fourth game, Rohit opened with out-of-form KL Rahul. In the decider, the fourth combination was put to test and it was Kohli opening with Rohit. That proved to be the best combination for India in the series.

Ahead of the decider, Kohli said that he wants Suryakumar Yadav to bat at his preferred No 3 slot and hence he will open.