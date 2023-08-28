Rohit Sharma Wins Heart, Gives Autograph On Young Cricketer’s Jersey Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023 | Viral PIC

Home

Rohit Sharma led team India will travel to Sri Lanka on August 29.

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma is currently in Bengaluru’s Alur for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 preparatory camp along with the squad that will feature in the upcoming tournament which will be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Team India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the opener clash of the Asia Cup which will be played on September 02 at Sri Lanka’s Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The team will travel to Sri Lanka on August 29.

Rohit Sharma who holds a big fan following recently spotted signing a young cricketer’s jersey and the photo of Rohit went viral on social media, here is the photo:

A fan-boy moment…!!! – Nice gesture by Captain Rohit. pic.twitter.com/vdUDHOKLB6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 27, 2023

Sharma has been a key member of the Indian team’s success in recent years. He was part of the team that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He was also the highest run-scorer in the 2019 ODI World Cup. Rohit will be the vital cog for team India in the upcoming tournaments like Asia Cup and World Cup.

And for the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup India can finally look to field a settled batting order with the return of K.L Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. With Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma in the mix. On the other hand speedster Jasprit Bumrah also made his international comeback after recovering from the injury and the pacer recently captained T20I series against Irealand where India won the series by 2-0.

Here is India’s squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Traveling stand-by player: Sanju Samson

