India opener and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wished his fans and his teammates happy Diwali. During a Mumbai Indians gathering, Rohit addressed a crowd where he spoke of the franchise and its success. The Mumbai batsman recalled how the franchise had not won a single IPL title till 2013 and now they are the most successful side.

“One thing I have been hearing for the last one hour is – family. This team here is all about that. We have played as a family and that has been our strength. Whatever happens on the field – we win or we lose, we will be a family. That is something that has stuck with us all these years. I remember when I came into this team in 2011, until 2013, we had not won the title. Now, we stand here as the most successful team gives me a lot of pleasure to be a part of such a team. I am sure this team is scripted for greater heights,” said Rohit Sharma.

Here is the video posted by Mumbai Indian on their social accounts:

Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani lavished praise on Rohit as she said, “Mumbai Indians have given us all, countless moments of joy and happiness and unbound excitement.”

Rohit Sharma has had a year to remember in limited-overs and Test cricket. Asked to open in Tests, Rohit came up with the goods as he amassed 529 runs in the three-match series against South Africa at a staggering average of 132.25. Rohit’s fine run in red-ball cricket saw him climb to the No. 2 spot in the most runs tally of the ICC World Test Championship. Earlier, in the year, he slammed five centuries in the ICC Cricket World Cup.