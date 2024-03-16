Home

‘Rohit Sharma Would Be Just…’ Aaron Finch Backs Mumbai Indians On Hardik Pandya’s Captaincy

Five-time champions MI have announced Hardik Pandya as Rohit Sharma's successor as new skipper for the franchise.

New Delhi: Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch reckoned that captaincy change for Mumbai Indians will help Rohit Sharma to play with a lot of freedom in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League.

“I think for Rohit, the challenge would be just walking out and opening the batting as he’s done so many times for India and Mumbai over the years. This might be a wipe off for his shoulders,” Finch said during Star Sports’ Show Game Plan.

“When you are captaining a team constantly, everywhere you go you are captain of the team. You can get engrossed a lot in that, so now having the freedom to walk out and bat will be beneficial for him personally and Mumbai Indians” added Finch.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya was leading Gujarat Titans and under his captaincy the franchise won their inagural season and played final in 2023 where CSK lifted the title.

However, Hardik is out of action since ODI World Cup 2023 due to injury the all-rounder was recently featured in the DY Patil tournament and will be fit to lead MI in the upcoming season.

Mumbai Indians will start their IPL campaign on March 23 against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

