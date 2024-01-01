Home

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja Skip India’s Practice Session at Cape Town Ahead of 2nd Test vs South Africa – REPORT

SA vs Ind: While Virat Kohli and Avesh Khan took the session, some of the Indian stars skipped the session.

Cape Town: With two days to go for the all-important second and final Test at the Newlands in Cape Town, the Indian team were there at the ground for an optional practice session on Monday. While Virat Kohli and Avesh Khan took the session, some of the Indian stars skipped the session. As per an Indian website present in the Rainbow Nation, captain Rohit Sharma, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja skipped the session. While Rohit and Jaiswal were part of the Centurion Test, Jadeja was not. The star all-rounder is expected to return to the XI after having missed the first Test due to a back sprain.

Avesh Khan has been added in the squad in place of an injured Mohammed Shami. Prasidh Krishna, as the third seam bowler, was not on the mark and hence the feeling is that Avesh may edge him to the XI. Avesh has been with the ‘A’ side in South Africa. Krishna looked far from impressive, conceding 93 runs in 20 overs while picking a wicket, Jasprit Bumrah was the only bowler who impressed.

The other change that is on the cards is – Ravindra Jadeja replacing Ravichandran Ashwin. The veteran off-spinner did not get any purchase at Centurion and could not make a big contribution with the bat as well.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

