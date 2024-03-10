Home

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan to Play Ranji Trophy 2024 Final Between Mumbai-Vidarbha?

Ranji Trophy 2024 Final: In case the players actually wanted to play the final, they could have taken a charter flight from Dharamsala to Mumbai.

The duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma put on 104 runs for the first wicket in Dharamsala. (Image: BCCI)

Mumbai: With the Board of Control of Cricket in India laying emphasis on domestic games, it would be interesting star players Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan feature in the Ranji Trophy 2024 final versus Vidarbha or not. India beat England by an innings and 64 runs on Saturday. There is no confirmation over will these cricketers play the summit clash at the Wankhede stadium or not. In all probability, after playing five gruelling Tests versus England, it is highly unlikely they will feature in the game. Also for Rohit and Jaiswal, there is the IPL to look forward to.

MUM vs VID Ranji Trophy Final Probable XIs

Mumbai Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shams Mulani, Musheer Khan, Bhupen Lalwani, Hardik Tamore(wk), Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande

Vidarbha Probable XI: Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Akshay Wadkar(C/WK), Yash Rathod, Aditya Sarwate, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Thakare

Squads:

Mumbai Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Bhupen Lalwani, Musheer Khan, Mohit Avasthi, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore (W), Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Sylvester DSouza, Suved Parkar, Amogh Bhatkal, Prasad Pawar, Suryansh Shedge, Atharva Ankolekar, Shivam Dube, Jay Gokul Bista, Royston Dias, Dhawal Kulkarni

Vidarbha Squad: Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar (W/C), Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wakhare, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Faiz Fazal, Sanjay Raghunath, Rajneesh Gurbani, Lalit M Yadav, Siddhesh Wath, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Kale, Harsh Dubey, Jitesh Sharma, Shubham Dubey

