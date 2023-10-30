Home

Rohit Sharma YELLS at Kuldeep Yadav During Ind vs Eng ODI WC Match, Here’s WHY

Ind vs Eng: Despite his good show, India captain Rohit Sharma was spotted yelling at Kuldeep.

Rohit angry with Kuldeep (Image: X Screengrab)

Lucknow: India was at their very best on Sunday in Lucknow during their ODI World Cup 2023 game against England. Defending a low score of 230, the bowlers came up with the goods to not allow England win the game. Kuldeep Yadav continued his good run in the competition as he picked up two wickets in eight overs conceding 24 runs. Despite his good show, India captain Rohit Sharma was spotted yelling at Kuldeep.

The reason why Rohit was yelling at Kuldeep was because the bowler did not opt for the DRS. Kuldeep trapped Liam Livingstone and appealed. The umpire did not raise his finger but the replays showed that the ball was hitting the stumps and had the review been taken – Livingstone would have been back in the hut. This is the reason why Rohit was unhappy with Kuldeep.

