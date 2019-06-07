ICC World Cup 2019: Indian opener Rohit Sharma and star bowler Yuzvendra Chahal engaged in a lovable banter ahead of India’s crucial World Cup 2019 clash against Australia. It started after Yuzvendra Chahal picked four wickets against South Africa in India’s World Cup opener. Rohit Sharma took to Instagram and shared a candid picture of himself along with Chahal where both of them are smiling. Rohit trolled Chahal over his big teeth. He asked Chahal to take care of his teeth. “Well bowled Chahal babu, but apna daat sambhal le,” read Rohit’s caption. It did not stop there as Chahal came up with a response.

View this post on Instagram Well bowled Chahal babu, but apna daat 🦷 sambhal le. A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Jun 6, 2019 at 4:43am PDT

Chahal’s response read: Aapke liye daant kya rohitaa sharamaaaa jaan bhi haazir hai.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma starred with the bat as he slammed his second World Cup century to help India win. He remained unbeaten on 122* off 144 balls on a lively wicket and against a good attack.

India will heavily rely on Chahal and Rohit in their next game against defending champions Australia. Both the teams remain unbeaten in the tournament and that makes it a much-awaited clash. For Australia, there has been a setback for them as leg-spinner Adam Zampa was on Friday reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their World Cup tie against the West Indies.

Zampa was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using audible obscenities in an international match, a statement said.

Zampa was not only handed a formal warning but one demerit point was also added to his disciplinary record.