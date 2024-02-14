Home

Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Challenge And Problems India Will Face Without Virat Kohli During 3rd Test vs England at Rajkot

Ind vs Eng: No way are we trying to hint that Rohit is not a good captain. But Kohli's presence surely helps Rohit as well and the side would certainly miss that at Rajkot.

Rajkot: Virat Kohli is an important member in the Indian set-up. He is arguably the best batter in the world, if not the best. And that is why when Kohli is not around, it is a big setback for India. With Kohli missing the Test series versus England, captain Rohit Sharma will face a lot of problems during the Rajkot Test with the series locked at 1-1. Here is how Rohit and Team India will miss the services of Kohli at Rajkot.

Rohit’s Captaincy Challenge: With Kohli giving inputs to Rohit, things look more in control. No way are we trying to hint that Rohit is not a good captain. But Kohli’s presence surely helps Rohit as well and the side would certainly miss that at Rajkot.

Inexperienced Batting Line-up: In the absence of veterans like Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Kohli, the side lacks the experience. Had Kohli been there, the middle-order would have looked more stable and that would have helped against a formidable side like England.

