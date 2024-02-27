Home

Rohit Sharma’s Childhood Coach Tells Untold Story About Indian Captain’s Dream Of Buying Mercedes Car

Rohit Sharma's childhood coach revealed an untold story about Indian captain's dream car.

Rohit Sharma (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma’s childhood coach Dinesh Lad revealed a never heard before story about the Indian captain’s dream of buying a Mercedes car. The story dates back to when Rohit was just selected for the Indian U19 team. Rohit and Lad saw a Mercedes car on the road after which the star batter told his coach that he would one day buy that car.

Lad did try to tell Rohit that the luxurious car is really expensive but Rohit was determined and promised that he would surely buy it. “Once Rohit and I saw a Mercedes car, he said, ‘Sir, I will buy this car one day.” I told him, ‘Are you mad? These are too expensive.’ But he said, ‘You see, I will buy it,” Lad said to SRG Sports.

Now fast forward some years, Rohit is the proud owner of many luxurious cars like Mercedes. He is one of the most decorated and fan-favourite cricketers. He has an estimated net worth of 214 crores INR. Rohit is currently leading the Indian cricket team in the Test series against England and have clinched the five-match series 3-1 with one more match to go.

Following a thrilling five-wicket win over England to win the fourth Test and the series, India captain Rohit Sharma said he was pleased to come out on the winning side of the very hard-fought series.

India’s win in the fourth Test was fashioned by knocks of 90 and 39 not out from Dhruv Jurel, while sharing a crucial 76-run stand for the eighth wicket with Kuldeep Yadav in the first innings and a decisive 72-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Shubman Gill, who made 55 not out.

With the ball, debutant fast-bowler Akash Deep took three wickets on day one, followed by Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep taking 5-51 and 4-22 respectively in the second innings, to give India their 17th consecutive Test series win at home.

