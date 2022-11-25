Rohit Sharma’s Coach: ‘Don’t Play IPL if You Want to Win The World Cup’
Amid all of this, his childhood coach Dinesh Lad has suggested Rohit stop playing in the Indian Premier League if he wants to win the 2023 ODI World Cup.
Mumbai: India’s regular captain Rohit Sharma has not been in the best of form and that has been a big concern for the side. Rohit’s form let him down during the IPL as well. Now, he has been rested after the World Cup – and fingers are being pointed. Amid all of this, his childhood coach Dinesh Lad has suggested Rohit stop playing in the Indian Premier League if he wants to win the 2023 ODI World Cup.
“I don’t think so (on giving workload management as the reason). Everybody in the world is playing because they are professionals, not a workload you can say. Why are they playing in the IPL? Don’t play the IPL if you want to win the World Cup,” Rohit said on Sportskeeda.
