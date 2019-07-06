India vs Sri Lanka: India opener Rohit Sharma did the regular as he slammed yet another century in the ongoing World Cup. Rohit slammed his record fifth century of the tournament. But, it was baby Samaira’s reaction that stole the show. She was clapping with the help of Ritika after Rohit smashed a short ball to get to the milestone. Baby Samiara’s expression was too adorable and that will remove all your problems and make you feel good. Samaira and Ritika were sporting white outfits as they were spotted in the stands at Leeds.

Here is the video of the moment:

Chasing 265, Rohit came out and just continued his sublime form as he hit boundaries at will. He timed the ball surreally well as he got India in a dominant position early on in the chase. He went past Sachin Tendulkar to amass most runs in the group stages of a World Cup. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma pair also became the first pair to put on 150+ runs opening stands in back to back matches in the World Cup. These two had added 180 against Bangladesh. Rohit Sharma also became second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to score 600+ runs in World Cup tournament.