Rohit Sharma’s EPIC Reaction to Shubman Gill’s Cheeky Response During BCCI Awards 2024 Goes VIRAL – WATCH

Gill claimed that Rohit will never move him from that position and when he says this, the reaction on India captain's face is epic.

Rohit's Reaction to Gill's Cheeky Response

Hyderabad: It was a glitzy night in Hyderabad at the BCCI Awards 2024 on Tuesday, where the best performances and upcoming talents were awarded for their good show. India opener Shubman Gill, who had a sensational 2023, stole the limelight as he bagged the Polly Umrigar award for best men’s cricketer of the year 2022-23. Scoring 1583 runs in one-day internationals, Gill truly had a sensational year in white-ball cricket. He also accumulated more than 300 runs in Test cricket and T20I in the previous year.

When Gill walked up to the podium to collect his award, anchor Harsha Bhogle asked him about his batting and fielding position. To which, he said: “I don’t mind batting at number 3 in Test cricket as it gives me some time to relax after fielding at short-leg.”

Gill made a cheeky request to captain Rohit Sharma when Harsha Bhogle told him that as he gets senior he will be moved from that position. Gill claimed that Rohit will never move him from that position and when he says this, the reaction on India captain’s face is epic. Check the clip that is now going viral:

In hours from now, Rohit and Gill would be part of the Indian team that would take on England. In Virat Kohli’s absence, Rajat Patidar has got a maiden Test call-up.

India’s Squad for First Two Tests vs England: Rohit Sharma (C ), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Rajat Patidar, S Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan.

