Rohit's Fitness And Match Practice Will Be An Issue: Manjrekar's Warning Call For Indian Skipper Ahead 1st Test

Rohit Sharma’s Fitness And Match Practice Will Be An Issue: Sanjay Manjrekar’s Warning Call For Indian Skipper Ahead 1st Test

Team India's captain 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma can make such a great record against Australia in the first Test match to be held in Nagpur from February 9, which even great batsmen like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni do not have their names.

New Delhi: Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar warns Rohit Sharma ahead of the 1st Test match against Australia which will start on February 09 at VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

Rohit has been out of action for a long time as he missed rescheduled Test against England after being infected by COVID-19. He was also ruled out of the two Tests against Bangladesh after sustaining a finger injury during the third ODI prior to the red-ball series.

Claiming that Team India will have a reliable top-order batter in Rohit should he shake off the blues soon enough, Manjrekar said on ESPNcricinfo:

“Rohit Sharma’s last complete series came against England and he performed really well there. Since he is coming back into Tests after a long time, the issue is match practice and match fitness.” said Manjrekar.

“But, with the technique he has and the temperament at this stage of his career, it is great to see. If he can close the gap caused by lack of practice soon, then India will have a reliable top-order batter for the series.” Former India batter added.

Rohit Sharma is on the verge of making a record in Nagpur if the Indian skipper scores a century Australia in the first Test match to be held in Nagpur from February 9, then he becomes the first Indian to score a century in three formats of cricket (Test, ODI and T20 International) as a captain. Will become the first and fourth batsman in the world. Veterans like great batsman Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni for India have not been able to score a century in all three formats of cricket (Test, ODI and T20 International) as captain, but Rohit Sharma has the chance to make this great record.

