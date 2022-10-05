Indore: Despite winning the T20I series against Australia and now South Africa, there are major concerns for Rohit Sharma-led Team India ahead of the World Cup. In the absence of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the big concern at the moment seems to be the bowling, or death bowling – to be precise. Indian bowlers have leaked runs in the back end of the innings and this trend started from the Asia Cup. While this is going to be a major concern for the side, captain Rohit Sharma – out of disgust – folded his hands, after Mohammed Siraj stepped on the boundary ropes while taking a catch.Also Read - IND's Predicted Playing XI in 1st ODI vs SA: Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar Likely to Debut in Shikhar Dhawan-Led Side

#INDvSA #IndvsSA Rohit Sharma after watching bowling of Harshal, Umesh, Siraj and Deepak chahar pic.twitter.com/8jPIEMVBAw — Quail Quotes (@ImJK_117) October 5, 2022

Today After seeing #RohitSharma crying on the field without Bumrah,Boult, Malinga etc.

My respect for #ViratKohli is increased by 100X. This man carried RCB for so long with fast bowlers like siraj, navdeep, umesh,shivam,harshal etc.#INDvsSA #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/5bHpM5z6ja — सरदार कोहली ¹⁸✨ (@WorldMeansKohli) October 4, 2022

Rohit – Harshal, Umesh, Deepak & Siraj. Tum log extra paise le lo Match fees ke.

But, PLzz Aisi bowling mt daalo !!#INDvsSA #RohitSharma #bowling pic.twitter.com/VVeBlWvF5F — Vinay Kalra (@vinaykalra3) October 4, 2022

Meanwhile, India lost the third and final T20I at Indore on Tuesday by 49 runs.

“As a team we said at the beginning, no matter what happens with the result – there’s always room for improvement. We want to keep getting better as a team. Teams have been quite challenging, they can challenge in all departments,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.