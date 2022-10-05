Indore: Despite winning the T20I series against Australia and now South Africa, there are major concerns for Rohit Sharma-led Team India ahead of the World Cup. In the absence of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the big concern at the moment seems to be the bowling, or death bowling – to be precise. Indian bowlers have leaked runs in the back end of the innings and this trend started from the Asia Cup. While this is going to be a major concern for the side, captain Rohit Sharma – out of disgust – folded his hands, after Mohammed Siraj stepped on the boundary ropes while taking a catch.Also Read - IND's Predicted Playing XI in 1st ODI vs SA: Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar Likely to Debut in Shikhar Dhawan-Led Side
The picture of the Indian captain folding his hands is drawing hilarious reactions on social space: Also Read - Rohit Sharma Owns UNWANTED Batting Record After Registering 2-Ball Duck at Indore vs SA
Also Read - Rohit Sharma Gives Winning Trophy to Shahbaz Ahmed After Ind-SA Final T20I at Indore; Heartwarming Gesture Goes VIRAL | WATCH VIDEO
Meanwhile, India lost the third and final T20I at Indore on Tuesday by 49 runs.
“As a team we said at the beginning, no matter what happens with the result – there’s always room for improvement. We want to keep getting better as a team. Teams have been quite challenging, they can challenge in all departments,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.