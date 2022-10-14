Brisbane: Given the big names India has in its squad, they will start favourites even without premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah. While that remains a big concern for the side, there are other problems the side needs to be worried about. At the T20 WC stage, you do not expect any team to be lackluster – so India would not be given even an inch. In less than 10 days, India would take on arch-rivals Pakistan in one of the biggest clashes of the cricket calendar.Also Read - Babar Azam Reacts to Battle With Suryakumar Yadav For ICC No.1 Ranking Ahead of Ind-Pak T20 WC Game

So, what are the problems that still exist:

Rohit Sharma's Form: The Indian captain is arguably the finest white-ball cricketer, but recently, his form has let him down. Rohit has failed to be consistent with the bat and that could hurt India at the showpiece event. If he can get off to good starts, the side would benefit big time.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Replacement: The BCCI has breached ICC’s deadline already. Bumrah’s replacement is yet to be announced. Reports suggest Mohammed Shami is the frontrunner to make the squad. The problem is – Shami has not had too much game time and that is not ideal.

Ground Fielding: In the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, India’s fielding has not been the best in the last few games. In big grounds in Australia, fielding could make all the difference. India would need to fine-tune their ground fielding as a unit ahead of the mega-event.

India plays Pakistan in their tournament opener on October 23 at the iconic MCG stadium. Pakistan have had the wood over India in recent times.