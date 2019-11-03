India stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma‘s reaction after India lose DRS during 1st T20I against Bangladesh on Sunday was unmissable. It was a crucial moment in the match when in the 10th over Soumya Sarkar was beaten on the inside edge and Rishabh Pant went up in appeal. Yuzvendra Chahal looked at the wicketkeeper as he was not certain.

Pant, then convinced Rohit to go for the DRS as the wicket of Sarkar was key. Rohit obliged and took the DRS only to be proved wrong. The DRS was taken for caught behind. It was a fair delivery and the UltraEdge showed a flat line as the ball went past the bat. It was not out.

The stand-in skipper’s reaction to Pant after India lost the review was hilarious.

Here is the video that is going viral already:

Earlier in the day, Rohit reclaimed the top spot in the list of highest run-scorer in T20 internationals during the first T20I against Bangladesh.

Rohit has been trading the top spot with Virat Kohli for some time now and it was the latter who was leading the chart with 2,450 runs to his name. Rohit was eight runs behind Kohli going into the first T20I against Bangladesh, and he wiped off the gap in the first over of the match.

However, Rohit (9) did not last long as Shaiful Islam trapped him in front of the stumps in the fifth ball of the first over. He took a review but the replays showed ‘umpire’s call’, which meant he had to walk back to the pavillion.

It was Rohit’s 99th T20I, taking him past Mahendra Singh Dhoni for most appearances in the shortest format for India. He is now tied with former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on second in the list of most appearances in T20Is overall.