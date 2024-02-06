Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Rohit Sharma’s ‘Gale Ka Waat Lag Gaya Hai’ Dialogue During Vizag Test Goes VIRAL | WATCH VIDEO

Rohit Sharma’s ‘Gale Ka Waat Lag Gaya Hai’ Dialogue During Vizag Test Goes VIRAL | WATCH VIDEO

Ind vs Eng: It happens during overs when Rohit was looking for a change of field and because it did not happen, the Indian captain was heard saying: "Gale ka waat lag gaya chilla-chillake'.

Published: February 6, 2024 8:39 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma news, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma updates, Rohit Sharma runs, Rohit Sharma records, Rohit Sharma Tests, Rohit Sharma captain, Ind vs Eng 2nd Test, Vizag Test, India vs England 2nd Test highlights, Ind vs Eng 2nd Test Highlights, Cricket News.
Rohit Sharma Hilarious Dialogue

Vizag: Rohit Sharma has a massive following and that is not just because of his batting prowess, but because of the person he is. The Indian captain has been hilarious time and again during press conferences and even on-the-field some of his gestures and dialogues. But on Monday during the second Test at Vizag, Rohit’s hilarious dialogue has become a runaway hit on social space. It happens during overs when Rohit was looking for a change of field and because it did not happen, the Indian captain was heard saying: “Gale ka waat lag gaya chilla-chillake’.

Trending Now

Here is the four-second clip where you can hear Rohit say it:

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.