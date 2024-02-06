Home

Rohit Sharma’s ‘Gale Ka Waat Lag Gaya Hai’ Dialogue During Vizag Test Goes VIRAL | WATCH VIDEO

Ind vs Eng: It happens during overs when Rohit was looking for a change of field and because it did not happen, the Indian captain was heard saying: "Gale ka waat lag gaya chilla-chillake'.

Vizag: Rohit Sharma has a massive following and that is not just because of his batting prowess, but because of the person he is. The Indian captain has been hilarious time and again during press conferences and even on-the-field some of his gestures and dialogues. But on Monday during the second Test at Vizag, Rohit’s hilarious dialogue has become a runaway hit on social space. It happens during overs when Rohit was looking for a change of field and because it did not happen, the Indian captain was heard saying: “Gale ka waat lag gaya chilla-chillake’.

Here is the four-second clip where you can hear Rohit say it:

Rohit Sharma 🗣️-mere gale ka vaaat lag Gaya tum logo ko chilla chilaa ke Struggle of captain 😭😂#INDvsENGTest #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/63nIFZYBgX — Pranav 🚩 (@Pranavtweet18) February 6, 2024

