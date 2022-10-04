New Delhi: Indian captain Rohit Sharma always shows his love for his fans across the globe. The Indian cricket team is currently playing against South Africa ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 a cricket fan posted a photo on social media along with Rohit Sharma praising the Indian skipper’s gesture towards her.Also Read - India vs South Africa ODI Series Video: Shikhar Dhawan to Lead Team India; Matches in Lucknow, Ranchi, Delhi

It is said that every picture has a story behind it.. This is one such story to tell.. When Rohit Sharma came to know that I’m his fan.. He himself approached me..talked sweetly to my nieces..I was so startled.. I started blabbering about how I was his huge fan.. And realising this mid-way I asked if I was wasting his time and he politely said.. No absolutely not… I even forgot to ask him for a picture.. And he asked me ” do you want a picture.. Come let me take one for you” !

Still pinching myself! 🙈 @rohitsharma45 thank you so much sir.. This meant a lot to me!

Rohit Sharma-led India will play the 3rd T20I against South Africa on Tuesday, team India already won the series against Proteas and as per the reports Indian star batter Virat Kohli likely to miss the game along with Suryakumar Yadav.

It is expected that stand-by batter Shreyas Iyer will replace Kohli in the playing XI on the final T20 against South Africa at Holkar Stadium, Indore on Tuesday.