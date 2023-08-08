Home

Rohit Sharma’s HILARIOUS Response Video Goes VIRAL When Asked About Toughest Pakistan Bowler to Face Ahead of Asia Cup, ODI World Cup Clash | WATCH

Ind vs Pak: Realising that naming one Pakistani bowler, he could quote a controversy, Rohit avoided answering it.

ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule. (Pic: Twitter)

Florida: Amid much controversy, the India-Pakistan ODI World Cup match is finally taking place at the Narendra Modi stadium and the buzz is palpable. Indian captain Rohit Sharma recently spoke about the upcoming game against Pakistan when he was asked to name the toughest bowler to face from the Men in Green. Rohit being Rohit, came up with a hilarious response. Realising that naming one bowler he could quote a controversy, Rohit avoided answering it.

“Pakistan team mein sab ache hai. Mai kisi ka naam nahi loonga. Bada bada controversy hota hai (All the pacers in Pakistan team are equally good. I will not going to pick any individual. It creates big controversy),” says Rohit in an event in the USA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameer Karkhanis (@sameer.k.insta)

“Ek ka naam lete hai toh doosre ko acha nahi lagta. Doosre ka lete hai toh teesre ko acha nahi lagta. Saare hi ache hai (If I will take one player’s name, the second will feel bad. If I will takr second players’s name, then the third will feel bad. I think all of them are good),” he added.

“When you play against Pakistan, it’s always challenging, to beat them, and to play against them, we have to do a whole lot,” Sharma had said on Star Sports.

Pakistan would face India on a number of occasions over the next four months or so. First, India take on Pakistan twice at the Asia Cup stage and then if both sides manage to make the summit clash – then they meet for a third time. Following that, there is the ODI World Cup where India takes on Pakistan at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

So, exciting times for the fans of the two cricketers from neighbouring countries.

