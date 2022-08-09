New Delhi: Known as the ‘mother of all battles;, it is unfortunate that India and Pakistan have not faced each other often in cricket recently due to bitter diplomatic ties between the two nations. But things could change during the Asia Cup where India could actually play Pakistan thrice over 14 days. Yes, the possibility is high that Rohit Sharma’s India take on Babar Azam-led Pakistan thrice.Also Read - Virat Kohli Would be Under Pressure to Perform: Ex-BCCI Selector Ahead of Asia Cup 2022

And it starts with the opener on August 28 when the two teams meet in Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. If India and Pakistan advance to through the group stage which is most likely, they will meet in the Super Four stage. The Super Four Stage is a round-robin format where two table toppers of both groups will meet each other once. Now, in case the two teams top the Round-Robin stage then they face each other again for the third time in the summit clash.

In this scenario both teams will meet in the Super Four stage, which could be the 16th time they meet in the Asia Cup. The two teams are also set to meet each other in the T20 World Cup later in the year in Australia. Interestingly, if things go as per fans' expectations – India and Pakistan could meet twice in the T20 WC as well.

India Squad Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan