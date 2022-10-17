Brisbane: As strange as it may sound, the Indian team – which is there in Australia for the T20 World Cup – had to put up at a four-star hotel in Brisbane – while, hosts Australia got the better five-star accommodation. Both the heavyweights are set to clash in a warm-up game at the Gabba in the lead-up to the mega-event. The Indian team had to stay in a hotel named ‘Rydges Fortitude Valley’. The accommodation is arranged by the ICC for ICC events in coordination with the local cricket body. But it never happens that the host team gets better facilities than the traveling team. Interestingly, Pakistan are sharing the same hotel as Australia.Also Read - Dinesh Karthik Passing Tips to Rishabh Pant Ahead of Ind-Aus T20 WC Warm-up Game is Heartwarming; Watch VIRAL Video

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Australia squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

The match starts at 9:30 AM IST. Follow the LIVE updates on india.com.