Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma’s MISTAKES That Cost India Dearly During Ind vs SA Boxing Day Test at Centurion

Rohit Sharma’s MISTAKES That Cost India Dearly During Ind vs SA Boxing Day Test at Centurion

Ind vs SA: While this loss will hurt them for some time now, where did India actually get it wrong? Was Rohit not able to make the right decisions? Was he not able to inspire the side?

India captain Rohit Sharma looked clueless against South Africa in the first Test.

Centurion: India was shot out within three days at the SuperSport Park in Centurion in what could be called as their worst performance in red-ball cricket in recent times. The Rohit Sharma-led side lost by an innings and 32 runs. While this loss will hurt them for some time now, where did India actually get it wrong? Was Rohit not able to make the right decisions? Was he not able to inspire the side?

Trending Now

Rohit Failed With The Bat: Being one of the best batters of the side, Rohit was expected to set the template for others to follow, but that did not happen as he scored five in the first essay and did not get off-the-mark in the second. When the captain and one of your premier batters fails with the bat, it does not do any good to the confidence inside the dressing-room.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.