Rohit Sharma’s Move From Mumbai Indians to Delhi Capitals Could be an IPL Trade MASTERSTROKE!

Rohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly (credit: Twitter)

Mumbai: After the auction ended, all the spotlight has been on former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. After he was replaced by Hardik Pandya as the Mumbai Indians captain, one thing was for certain, Mumbai had made their intentions clear. The MI franchise made it clear that they were looking beyond Rohit and they feel Hardik is the right person to take the franchise forward – fair enough.

By acquiring Hardik, Mumbai have ensured they do not need to worry about a captain for the next 5-6 years.

But now, what happens to Rohit? There have already been talks that Rohit could be traded off to Delhi Capitals. To fan the rumours, the DC Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly, claimed they were ready to trade Rohit.

A quote that is said to be from Sourav Ganguly, the mentor of Delhi Capitals is going viral on the internet stating, “Mumbai Indians messed with Rohit Sharma. He made that franchise famous. We are ready to trade Rohit Sharma in our team.”

So what happens if Rohit moves to Delhi? Here is why both Delhi and Rohit gain.

Capitals Get a Captain: The counter-argument to this would be that Rohit may just last a couple of more seasons. What happens once he leaves? Well, given the experience and expertise he will bring to the table, he can shape and give a certain direction to the Delhi set-up.

Solidity at the Top: The Capitals have struggled with consistency at the top. With Rohit in the side, he can open with David Warner and that would be a lethal combination.

Title Drought: Capitals is one of the few franchises who are yet to win the IPL title and with Rohit – someone who knows how to lead a side to an IPL trophy – they could end up winning their maiden IPL title.

