ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India opener Rohit Sharma (57 off 70 balls) was in sublime touch against defending champions Australia as he stitched a crucial 127-run-stand with Shikhar Dhawan. In the opening match of the tournament against South Africa, he slammed a century to help India win. After the match against Australia at Kennington Oval, the newly-turned daddy made most of his downtime by playing with his little baby girl Samaira. Rohit was spotted moving Samaira in the cradle to-and-fro in a bid to relieve the stress after the high-octane clash. It was an adorable father-daughter moment.

Here is the adorable video:

View this post on Instagram Post match recovery 🥰 A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Jun 10, 2019 at 2:40am PDT

This is not the first time Rohit has been seen in a playful mood with his daughter. Samaira was also spotted during the IPL, she was in Rohit’s lap and that picture created massive social buzz.

Meanwhile, India is unbeaten and would look to keep the winning momentum going when they lock horns against the Blackcaps on Thursday before the big one against Pakistan.

“Top win for us after losing that series in India. We had a point to prove. We just came with intent,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“The opening stand was outstanding. Hardik, me, MS, it was a flat wicket, but we were very professional that’s always pleasing as a captain. You can’t take things for granted just because you have 350 on the board.”

“I held one up and Hardik could go from ball one.”

Asked about the possibility of playing Mohammed Shami in the coming matches, Kohli said, “If Shami plays, it has to be proper overcast and bowling conditions. Bhuvneshwar the new ball, old ball – the wickets of Smith and Stoinis. These guys are very experienced, you hardly need to say anything to them,” he concluded.