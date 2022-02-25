Lucknow: Rohit Sharma-led India was on point on Thursday with most aspects of the game during the first T20I versus Sri Lanka. The batters and the bowlers came up with the goods, but the fielding let the team down. Despite winning the game comfortably by 62 runs, Rohit said that the fielding issues need to be addressed at the post-match presentation.Also Read - Maheesh Theekshana, Kusal Mendis Ruled Out Of T20Is; Wanindu Hasaranga Returns Home

During the game, Rohit could not keep a lid on his emotions when Shreyas Iyer dropped a catch off the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal. He had his hand in his face in utter disbelief. The incident took place in the sixth over when Charith Asalanka decided to play the slog sweep. He did not get the desired timing on that. Shreyas dropped the catch in the deep and that made Chahal, who was about to celebrate, stop. Also Read - LIVE Dharamshala Weather Updates, India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Yuzvendra Chahal Tweet Shows Cloudy Weather

Here is the video: Also Read - IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma Has Told Me To Try Out Rotating Srike At The Nets, Says Ishan Kishan

“It’s consistently happening. We are dropping easy catches. Our fielding coach has some work to do. Come Australia, we want to be a great fielding side,” Rohit said at the presentation.

Earlier, Shreyas hit a quickfire 57 off 28 balls to help india post a mammoth 199 for two in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan gave a glimpse of his enormous potential with a 56-ball-89 before the bowlers joined the party in India’s clinical 62-run demolition of Sri Lanka

This was also India’s longest winning streak in T20Is which has now gone up to 10 matches.

With a 1-0 lead, Rohit and the others would like to continue the winning momentum as the two teams head to Dharamsala for the remaining two matches.