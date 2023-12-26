Home

Rohit Sharma’s Rumoured Move From MI to DC in IPL Trade Window Could BACKFIRE!

Under Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians won five IPL titles.

Centurion: For starters, let us just confirm the chances of Rohit Sharma moving from Mumbai Indians to Delhi Capitals is unlikely. But yes, since he was removed as the captain of the Mumbai franchise, there have been speculations of a move of such nature. To fan such rumours, Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly showed interest in getting the services of the India captain. But all said and done – the move is a far-fetched dream.

After the recently-concluded IPL mini-auction, Mumbai Indians made Hardik Pandya their new captain. While Rohit fans found it bizarre, one understands the logic behind the move. Rohit is in the twilight of the career and the franchise would have to look beyond him.

But yes, in case such a move happens – why it may backfire.

Start From a New Slate: Rohit has achieved most things in IPL, would the hunger still be there to start afresh with a new franchise as it means adapting and adjusting? Highly unlikely!

Loyalties: I do understand that in franchise cricket loyalties take a backseat. But with Rohit Sharma things change, as fans and everyone has always looked at him as a MI player. Will Rohit be happy in a new franchise, that is a question only he will be able to answer.

Why Change? Rohit, at best, will play two to three more seasons – why should be leave a franchise where he is the superstar. A franchise he has led to an IPL triumph on five occasions. At MI, he will also be part of the leadership group even with Hardik Pandya as the captain.

