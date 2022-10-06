Mumbai: After a successful home season where India beat Australia and South Africa, the team left for Australia in the early hours of Thursday where they will play the T20 World Cup. The Twitter handle of Indian board shared an image of the squad. The players were looking smart in their formals which had the BCCI emblem on them. Given India’s current form, they would be one of the favourites. The team would reach Perth where they would remain for a week before heading to Brisbane. BCCI captioned the picture: “Picture perfect Let’s do this #TeamIndia cricketworldcup, here we come.”Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah's CRYPTIC Post to Slam Critics After Injury Rules Him Out of T20 World Cup Goes VIRAL

Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Chahar are the standbys named for the Indian team for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and will be traveling Down Under as reserves.

“Of course, it is very important because the more matches they (standby players) are going to play, they will be in better groove and better mindset. If the boys perform well, then obviously the confidence will help them. Who knows they might get a chance so they can look at this series as preparation,” Dhawan said here on the eve of the first game.