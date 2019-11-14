India opener and T20I skipper Rohit Sharma‘s warm gesture towards a Bangladeshi fan ahead of the first Test at Indore is winning the internet. A fan named Shoaib Ali Bukhari, who is also known as ‘Tiger Shoaib’, was present at the Holkar Stadium on the eve of the Test to watch his favourite cricketers practice.

Unfortunately, he was not able to get a closer view as the security for the much-awaited Test was beefed up. When Sharma came to know of the situation of the die-hard fan, he personally made sure the fan was given access so that he could watch the practice session from close quarters.

Here is the video shared by bdcrictime on YouTube:

“He asked me why I didn’t meet with him. I told him about the tight security here in India. I also told him that I tried but failed due to that tight security. Then he asked about my situation and where I am staying here. After that, a person sent me to the upstairs. Sudhir took me to the place. Their cards were made. They took my picture and passport’s photocopy and told me to come at 4 PM. And when I went at 4 PM, I found my card done,” Shoaib Ali Bukhari said as quoted by bdcrictime.

In further explanation, he also recited that after getting card he didn’t get to talk with Rohit, but will meet him in the hotel. “After getting the card, I didn’t talk with Rohit. I beckoned to him when he was on the bus and said I would meet him in the hotel. He’s an exceptional person. A great personality. He’s a big cricketer but with a great mind.” he added.