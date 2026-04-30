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Rohit Sharmas wife Ritika Sajdeh shares emotional message on his 39th birthday, says Happy birthday, my Ro...

Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh shares emotional message on his 39th birthday, says ‘Happy birthday, my Ro…’

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh express emotional message to Rohit Sharma on his 39th birthday. Scroll down to read the full story.

Ritika Sajdeh shares emotional message to Rohit Sharma on his 39th birthday

Star Indian batter and one of the finest players of all time, Rohit Sharma, who is known for his brilliant batting performance and iconic knocks. Rohit Sharma, celebrated his 39th birthday on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma’s Ritika Sajdeh reflected on her husband’s birthday and expressed her feelings on her Instagram. “Happy happy birthday, my Ro. I’ve spent every year saying you’re my best friend, my soulmate, and the best part of us, and this year is no different,” she wrote. To many more lifetimes of everything we have in this one and more,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritika Sajdeh (@ritssajdeh)

The post, full of love and warmth, quickly went viral and gave fans a look at the personal side of one of India’s most famous cricketers.

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The celebrations weren’t just limited to social media. Mumbai Indians shared a fun video from the dressing room where Rohit was seen cutting his birthday cake with his teammates around him.

Ritika was also there, standing next to him, as players playfully applied cake on his face. The video quickly went viral, with fans enjoying this simple and happy moment of the former Mumbai Indians captain celebrating with his team.

His former opening partner Shikhar Dhawan looked back at their strong partnership, while Suresh Raina called him “one of the best players to ever play the game.” Wishes also came from Irfan Pathan and Mohammed Shami, showing the huge respect Rohit Sharma has in the cricket world.

5⃣0⃣8⃣ int’l matches

More than 2⃣0⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣ int’l runs ICC Men’s T20 WC 2007 winner Winning Captain of ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Here’s wishing #TeamIndia great Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 a very happy birthday pic.twitter.com/WxLCkunLPq — BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2026

Also Read: Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Top ICC honours and titles won by former India captain

Also Read: Lamborghini Urus to Mercedes GLS 400d: Luxury car collection of ‘birthday boy’ Rohit Sharma

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