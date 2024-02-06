Home

Rohit Sharma’s Wife Ritika’s Comment on Mark Boucher’s Interview About Hardik Pandya Taking Over MI Captaincy

Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh has reacted to Boucher's comment and said: "So many things wrong with this."

Ritika Sajdeh with husband and former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. (Pic: Twitter)

Mumbai: A lot of speculations did the rounds when Hardik Pandya was made the captain of Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL auction. Rohit Sharma stepped down from his designation of being the leader of the side and that stirred a controversy. After a couple of months, MI coach Mark Boucher finally revealed why Hardik was made the captain over Rohit. Calling it a ‘cricketing’ decision, Boucher said that the decision was taken to allow Rohit more freedom by taking the burden of captaincy of his shoulders. Now, Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh has reacted to Boucher’s comment and said: “So many things wrong with this.”

Ritika Sajdeh’s comment on Mark Boucher’s interview talking about Hardik Pandya taking over MI captaincy. (Smash Sports Podcast). pic.twitter.com/5sAAVa5xVu — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 6, 2024

