ROM vs BUL Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Romania vs Bulgaria Dream11 Team Prediction Romania vs Bulgaria, 4th T20I Match, Balkan Cup 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's ROM vs BUL at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County: The fourth and final T20I of the Balkan Cup 2020 between Romania and Bulgaria will be played on Sunday at 12:30 PM IST. Romania have bounced back after losing the series opener. They have taken a 2-1 lead in the four-match series by winning the second and third T20I on Saturday.

After losing the first T20I by 33 runs, Romania defeated Bulgaria by 52 runs in the second match to draw level and then went ahead by winning the third match by 34 runs.

Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Romania vs Bulgaria T20I series – ROM vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Romania vs Bulgaria Dream11 Tips, ROM vs BUL Probable Playing XIs, ROM vs BUL Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Romania vs Bulgaria T20I, Romania vs Bulgaria Dream11 Team Player List.

TOSS: The 4th T20I match toss between Romania vs Bulgaria will take place at 12 PM (IST) – October 18 in India.

Time: 12.30 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

ROM vs BUL My Dream11 Team

Ramesh Satheesan (captain), Prakash Mishra (vice-captain), Sulaiman Ali, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Rohan Patel, Peter Masih, Shantanu Vashisht, Imran Haider, Kevin D’Souza, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Gohar Manan

ROM vs BUL Probable Playing XIs

Romania: Gohar Manan, Ijaz Hussain, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Satwik Nadigotla, Ramesh Satheesan (C), Imran Haider (wk), Sami Ullah, Laurentiu Gherasim/Marian Gherasim, Pavel Florin, Cosmin Zavoiu, Petre Danci.

Bulgaria: Hristo Lakov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Kiran Dasan (wk), Sulaiman Ali, Aravinda de Silva, Kevin D’Souza, Prakash Mishra (C), Agagyul Ahmadhel, Delrick Varghese Vinu, Rohan Bhavesh Patel, Hristo Ivanov/Asad Ali Rehemtulla.

ROM vs BUL Squads

Romania: Vasu Saini, Peter Masih, Shantanu Vashisht, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Waqar Abbasi, Gohar Manan, Ijaz Hussain, Abdul Shakoor, Laurentiu Gherasim, Adbul Asif Bevinje, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Satwik Nadigotla, Ramesh Satheesan (c), Imran Haider (wk), Sami Ullah, Marian Gherasim, Pavel Florin, Cosmin Zavoiu, Petre Danci

Bulgaria: Delrick Varghese Vinu, Rohan Bhavesh Patel, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Boiko Ivanov, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Nikolay Nankov, Hristo Ivanov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Hristo Lakov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Kiran Dasan (wk), Sulaiman Ali, Aravinda de Silva, Kevin D’Souza, Prakash Mishra (c), Agagyul Ahmadhel

