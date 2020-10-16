Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Romania vs Bulgaria Dream11 Team Prediction Romania vs Bulgaria T20I series 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's ROM vs BUL at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County: Twenty20 cricket is the flavour of the season as far as cricket is concerned. In another exciting T20I battle, Romania will square off against Bulgaria in first match of the series at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County on October 16 – Friday. The Romania vs Bulgaria T20I match will begin at 4.30 PM IST. Romania and Bulgaria will fight it out in a four-match T20I series, of which all the games will be played at the Ilfov County. The Balkan Cup 2020 will be played over a period of three days. Two of these games will be played on Saturday. It's been over a year since Romania played a T20I game. Thus, they would be slightly rusty for this opening game. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Romania vs Bulgaria T20I series – ROM vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Romania vs Bulgaria Dream11 Tips, ROM vs BUL Probable Playing XIs, ROM vs BUL Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Romania vs Bulgaria T20I, Romania vs Bulgaria Dream11 Team Player List.

TOSS: The T20I match toss between Romania vs Bulgaria will take place at 4 PM (IST) – October 16 in India.

Time: 4.30 AM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

ROM vs BUL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kiran Dasan (C)

Batsmen: Aravinda de Silva, Gohar Manan, Sivakumar Periyalwar

All-rounders: Prakash Mishra (VC), Sulaiman Ali, Ijaz Hussain, Ramesh Satheesan

Bowlers: Rohan Patel, Cosmin Zavoiu, Petre Danci

ROM vs BUL Probable Playing XIs

Romania: Gohar Manan, Ijaz Hussain, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Satwik Nadigotla, Ramesh Satheesan (C), Imran Haider (wk), Sami Ullah, Laurentiu Gherasim/Marian Gherasim, Pavel Florin, Cosmin Zavoiu, Petre Danci.

Bulgaria: Hristo Lakov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Kiran Dasan (wk), Sulaiman Ali, Aravinda de Silva, Kevin D’Souza, Prakash Mishra (C), Agagyul Ahmadhel, Delrick Varghese Vinu, Rohan Bhavesh Patel, Hristo Ivanov/Asad Ali Rehemtulla.

ROM vs BUL Squads

Romania: Gohar Manan, Ijaz Hussain, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Satwik Nadigotla, Ramesh Satheesan (c), Imran Haider (wk), Sami Ullah, Laurentiu Gherasim/Marian Gherasim, Pavel Florin, Cosmin Zavoiu, Petre Danci, Abdul Shakoor, Laurentiu Gherasim/Marian Gherasim, Adbul Asif Bevinje, Vasu Saini, Peter Masih, Shantanu Vashisht, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Waqar Abbasi.

Bulgaria: Hristo Lakov, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Kiran Dasan (wk), Sulaiman Ali, Aravinda de Silva, Kevin D’Souza, Prakash Mishra (c), Agagyul Ahmadhel, Delrick Varghese Vinu, Rohan Bhavesh Patel, Hristo Ivanov/Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Boiko Ivanov, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Nikolay Nankov, Hristo Ivanov/Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Ivaylo Katzarski.

