Dream11 Tips And Prediction

A.S. Roma vs Fiorentina Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20 – Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Football Match ROM vs FIO at Stadio Olimpico: In an exciting Serie A fixture on super Sunday night, A.S. Roma will be back in action as they square off against Fiorentina at the Stadio Olimpico for their 36th game in the competition. The Serie A encounter between ROM and FIO will kick-start at 11 PM IST. In terms of standings, Roma is currently lying at the fifth spot with 61 points on board and are on the back of a thumping 6-1 win versus SPAL. Meanwhile, for Fiorentina, they find themselves at the 11th spot with 43 points to their names. However, Fiorentina has impressed lately by going six games unbeaten and are on the back of consecutive win over Lecce and Torino. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2019-20 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India. Also Read - DPS vs SBK Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Dubai Pulse Secure vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI, Probable XIs For T10 Match in ICC Academy Ground at 9.30 PM IST July 26

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2019-20 match between A.S. Roma and Fiorentina will start at 11 PM IST. Also Read - LEI vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Leicester City vs Manchester United Match Predicted XIs at King Power Stadium 8.30 PM IST July 26

Venue: Stadio Olimpico. Also Read - TH vs TST Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 League Tallinn 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Tallinn Hippos vs Tallinn Stallions T10 Match Probable XIs at Estonian National Cricket Ground 9 PM IST July 26

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Pau López

Defenders: Martín Cáceres, Germán Pezzella, Chris Smalling, Aleksandar Kolarov

Mid-Fielder: Erick Pulgar, Alfred Duncan, Henrikh Mkhitaryan (vc), Lorenzo Pellegrini

Forward: Federico Chiesa, Edin Džeko (C)

ROM vs FIO Predicted XIs

AS Roma: Pau Lopez, Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini, Aleksandar Kolarov, Leonardo Spinazzola, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout, Edin Dzeko, Justin Kluivert, Carles Perez.

Fiorentina: Pietro Terracciano, Martín Cáceres, Federico Ceccherini, Nikola Milenkovic, Milan Badelj, Marco Benassi, Erick Pulgar, Dalbert, Pol Lirola, Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic

ROM vs FIO SQUADS

A.S. Roma (ROM): Pau Lopez, Matteo Cardinali, Daniel Fuzato, Antonio Mirante, Davide Zappacosta, Juan Jesus, Chris Smalling, Aleksandar Kolarov, Mert Çetin, Davide Santon, Federico Fazio, Gianluca Mancini, Ibañez, Riccardo Calafiori, Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Gonzalo Villar, Cengiz Ünder, Jordan Veretout, Nicolo Zaniolo, Javier Pastore, Carles Perez, Bruno Peres, Amadou Diawara, Alessio Riccardi, Ebrima Darboe, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Felipe Estrella Galeazzi, Diego Perotti, Edin Dzeko, Nikola Kalinic, Leonardo Spinazzola, Justin Kluivert.

Fiorentina (FIO): Pietro Terracciano, Federico Brancolini, Bartlomiej Dragowski, Nikola Milenkovic, Luca Ranieri, Federico Ceccherini, Germán Pezzella, Pol Lirola, Martín Cáceres, Lorenzo Venuti, Dalbert, Erick Pulgar, Aleksa Terzic, Maximiliano Olivera, Nicky Medja Beloko, Milan Badelj, Franck Ribéry, Gaetano Castroville, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Valentin Eysseric, Rachid Ghezzal, Tòfol Montiel, Marco Benassi, Riccardo Sottile, Federico Chiesa, Bobby Duncan, Dusan Vlahovic, Patrick Cutrone, Cyril Thoreau

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ROM Dream11 Team/ FIO Dream11 Team/ A.S. Roma Dream11 Team/ Fiorentina Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.