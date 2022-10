ROM vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Fantasy Hints

ROM vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Romania vs Norway, Playing 11s For Today's Match Cartama Oval 7 PM IST October 6, Thursday. Here is the Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ROM vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction, ROM vs NOR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ROM vs NOR Playing 11s Dream11 ECC T10 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Romania vs Norway, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 ECC T10 2022 2022 Series.

TOSS – The Dream11 ECC T10 2022 match toss between Romania and Norway will take place at 6.30 PM IST.

Time – October 6, 7PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval.

ROM vs NOR Dream11 Team

Abdul Shakoor, Raza Iqbal, Muhammad Moiz, Pratheesh Thangavadivel, Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra, Manmeet Koli, Sufyan Saleem, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Vinay Ravi, Qamar Mushtaque.

Captain: Muhammad Moiz, Vice-Captain: Raza Iqbal.

ROM vs NOR Probable Playing XI

Romania: Ramesh Satheesan (C), Satwik Nadigotla (WK), Vasu Saini, Manmeet Koli, Luca Petre, Gohar Manan, Muhammad Moiz, Marian Gherasim, Sudeep Thakur, Gaurav Mishra, Abdul Asif.

Norway : Sufyan Saleem (C), Darshana Kuruge (WK), Pratheesh Thangavadivel, Qamar Mushtaque, Saiful Islam, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Syed Haider, Raza Iqbal, Nazakat Ali, Vinay Ravi, Ahmadullah Shinwari.