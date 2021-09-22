ROM vs POR Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 ECC T10

Romania vs Portugal Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 ECC T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ROM vs POR at Cartama Oval: In Match 15 of Dream11 ECC T10 tournament, Portugal will take on Romania at the Cartama Oval on Wednesday. The Dream11 ECC T10 ROM vs POR match will start at 8:30 PM IST – September 22. The tournament so far has been a struggle for both the sides who languish at the bottom of the table. Romania has managed a solitary win from four games, unable to live up to their standards and expectations. On the other hand, Portugal’s batting or bowling have not really come together as they have failed to win a single match so far, thus sitting at the very bottom of the points table. I Here is the Dream11 ECC T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ROM vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction, ROM vs POR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, Portugal Dream11 Team Player List, Romania Dream11 Team Player List, ROM vs POR Probable XIs Dream11 ECC T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Romania vs Portugal, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 ECC T10.Also Read - BB vs KW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips Bengal T20 Challenge Semifinal 2: Captain, Vice-Captain- Barrackpore Bashers vs Kanchenjunga Warriors, Probable XIs, Team News For Today's T20 Match at Eden Gardens at 7 PM IST September 22 Saturday

TOSS: The Dream11 ECC T10 toss between Portugal and Romania will take place at 8 PM IST – September 22. Also Read - KB vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Bengal T20 Challenge Match 30: Captain, Vice-Captain- Kharagpur Blasters vs Krishnanagar Challengers, Playing XIs, Team News For Today's T20 Match at Eden Gardens at 7 PM IST September 21 Tuesday

Time: 8:30 PM IST. Also Read - CES vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips Dream 11 ECS T10 Cyprus Match 11 & 12: Captain, Vice-Captain- Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Black Caps , Playing XIs, Team News For Today’s T10 Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 9:30 PM & 12:00 AM IST September 21 Tuesday

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

ROM vs POR My Dream11 Team

Satwik Nadigotla, Amir Zaib, Taranjeet Singh (C), Sharn Gomes, Imran Khan, Ijaz Hussain, N Shahzad (VC), Sami Ullah, Amandeep Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Junaid Khan.

ROM vs POR Probable Playing XIs

Romania: Taranjeet Singh, Ramesh Satheesan (C), Sivakumar Periyalwar, Gohar Manan, Satwik Nadigotla (wk), Sami Ullah, Pavel Florin, Vasu Saini, Dharmendra Manani, Ijaz Hussain and Rajesh Kumar.

Portugal: Najam Shahzad (C), Francoise Stoman (wk), Imran Khan, Sharn Gomes, Amir Zaib, Anthony Chambers, Junaid Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Amandeep Singh, Tariq Aziz and Paulo Buccimazza.

ROM vs POR Squads

Romania: Aftab Kayani, Satwik Nadigotla, Ijaz Hussain, Vasu Saini, Rajesh Kumar, Gohar Manan, Taranjeet Singh, Sami Ullah, Ramesh Satheesan, Pavel Florin, Dharmendra Manani, Abdul Shakoor, Sivakumar Periyalwar.

Portugal: Sharn Gomes, Amandeep Singh, Francoise Stoman, Tariq Aziz, Mian Shahid, Anthony Chambers, Paulo Buccimazza, Miguel Stoman, Amir Zaib, Imran Khan, Azhar Andani, Md Siraj Nipo, Junaid Khan, Najjam Shahzad.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ POR Dream11 Team/ ROM Dream11 Team/ Portugal Dream11 Team Prediction/ Romania Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dream11 ECC T10/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.