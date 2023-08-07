Home

Romana Jahur: Meet Beautiful Kashmiri Girl Who Married Cricketer Sarfaraz Khan

Romana and Sarfaraz met in Delhi. Romana is a BSC student, and it was Sarfaraz's cousing who used to study with her.

Srinagar: Young cricketer Sarfaraz Khan tied the knot on Sunday in a hush-hush ceremony in Shopian district of J&K. There was no buzz or any kind of report in the media about the wedding and hence it was surprising for many. Khan’s marriage became a local fanfest as people from nearby areas thronged the bride’s house to catch a glimpse and interact with the Mumbai batter. Also, what fans are eager to know is the name of Sarfaraz’s wife. As per social media reports, the name of cricketer Sarfaraz’s wife is ‘Romana Jahur’. So, who is Romana?

As per a report on NBT, Romana and Sarfaraz met in Delhi. Romana is a BSC student, and it was Sarfaraz’s cousing who used to study with her. Romana went to watch the match with Sarfaraz’s cousin and soon after their first meeting, the cricketer decided to get married. As per Sarfaraz’s cousin, their family went to the cricketer’s house with the proposal of marriage. Both families agreed to the marriage and then they went ahead.

Repeated snubs despite mountain of runs

On the cricketing front, Sarfaraz Khan still awaits a Team India call-up despite scoring prodigiously in the domestic circuit, especially in the last three Ranji Trophy seasons. Sarfaraz’s prolific scoring has earned him a First Class average (batsmen with at least 2,000 runs) which is only second to Sir Don Bradman—the greatest batsmen in cricketing history.

Sarfaraz has smashed 2566 runs in his last three Ranji Trophy seasons. 928 runs were scored in the 2019/20 season, 982 in the 2022-23 and 656 in the 2022-23 season. The hat-trick of sensational Ranji seasons took his career First Class average to 79.65, the best by any India batter and second only to Don Bradman (minimum 50 innings) in 37 appearances.

‘Off-field reasons’

Despite the mountain of runs to back him up, Sarfaraz Khan was once against snubbed by the selectors and left out of the 16-member Test squad for the tour of West Indies. The decision faced heavy criticism from legends such as Sunil Gavaskar; however, a BCCI official justified the decision behind the repeated snubs.

Speaking to news agency PTI on the condition of anonymity, a BCCI official privy to selection process, said that Sarfaraz was snubbed due to off-field reasons, and one factor which was repeatedly discussed, was the batter’s fitness, which he claimed is not of “international standard.”

“The angry reactions are understandable but I can tell you with some degree of certainty that the reason behind Sarfaraz getting ignored time and again is not just cricketing one. There are multiple reasons for which he hasn’t been considered,” the official said. “Are the selectors fools to not consider a player who has scored 900 plus runs in successive seasons? One of the reason is his fitness which isn’t exactly of international standard.”

(With PTI inputs)

