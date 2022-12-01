Romelu Lukaku Misses Sitter as Belgium Crash Out of FIFA World Cup 2022 After Draw vs Croatia | VIDEO

FIFA World Cup: After a string of passes, it finally found Lukaku and he could not connect from three yards out. The ball just ran down his chest.

Romelu Lukaku misses sitter

Qatar: Belgian star Romelu Lukaku could not believe what he had done! The veteran had the opportunity of taking his country through to the next round on Thursday in the ongoing FIFA World Cup – but squandered it. In a Group F game against Croatia, Belgium settled for a draw and that meant they are out of the World Cup. In the dying moments of the game – 89th minute to be precise – Lukaku had the chance of breaking the deadlock, but he could not put it across the line. After a string of passes, it finally found Lukaku and he could not connect from three yards out. The ball just ran down his chest.

Here is the video:

After the game, Lukaku was in tears on the sidelines where he had former French footballer Thiery Henry console him. He also got a little angry at the pitch.

Morocco topped Group F with four points, while Croatia finishes second and qualifies for the next round.

