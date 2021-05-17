A 2-1 loss against Celta Vigo at Camp Nou on Sunday meant Barcelona will not win the LaLiga title this year but seems like the loss would hurt the Catalans more – as it could be the end of Lionel Messi at the Spanish club. In what seems to be the clearest hint ever, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has said that it would be impossible to play with Messi and he still hopes the Argentine does not leave Camp Nou. Also Read - Zinedine Zidane To Leave Real Madrid At End Of Season: Report

“We hope he will not leave because he is still the best player in the world and he has shown today. It is impossible to play without him,” Koeman told a post-match interview with Marca. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Juventus Star's Sporting CP Return Ruled Out by Agent Jorge Mendes

Looks like the writing is on the wall. Koeman, who seems to be in doubt that Messi would decide to stay, also said that the call purely lies with him given the form he is in having scored 30 goals already. Also Read - Xavi Extends Al-Sadd Contract, Ends Barcelona Speculation

“It is a question for Leo to decide. For me and for the team, we hope he stays because if don’t have him, we have doubts about who will score so many goals,” he added.

In fact, if he does choose to leave, this defeat against Celta Vigo will be his final competitive home game for Barcelona, with a final day trip to struggling Eibar on the cards for next weekend.

While fans would be hoping, Messi makes a U-turn like last year, it looks highly improbable after the Barcelona side faced an early Champions League exit.