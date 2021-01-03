Ahead of the crucial away fixture against Huesca, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman said the side is not worried about skipper Lionel Messi leaving the club at the end of the season. Hailing Messi, Koeman said Messi like always, will do what he thinks is best for the team. Also Read - Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo: Los Blancos Edge Atletico Madrid to go Top of LaLiga With Easy Win

“(Messi) said that he did not want to make a decision yet, and we have to respect that,” Koeman said. “He is free to manage the issue and decide whenever he wants. He has always shown that he wants to do the best thing for the team and to win matches. I believe there is no problem if he doesn’t decide now. We are not nervous or worried,” he told reporters in the pre-match presser ahead of the LaLiga fixture against Huesca. Also Read - Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Goal During Barcelona's First Training Session in New Year | WATCH

Adding further, Koeman also said that Messi is fine and he is really ‘excited’ and that is what matters. He also revealed that Messi was training on the 30th and the 31st – while the other players were resting. Also Read - Lionel Messi Transfer News: Barcelona Star Rejects Spartak Moscow in Hilarious Twitter Exchange

❝Leo is fine … he’s really excited and that’s important for us.❞

Messi has been picked in the Barcelona squad for the Huesca clash.

The Argentine has not played since the 3-0 win over Valladolid on Dec. 22, when he scored his 644th career goal for Barcelona to overtake Pelé’s all-time scoring milestone for their clubs.

Barcelona drew their last fixture against minnows Eibar 1-1 – a result that would have upset Koeman. With Messi back in the side, it will not only bolster their attack but also be inspiring for the side.

Reports suggest that Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are frontrunners to get Messi onboard. It would be interesting to see which club can afford the services of the Barca icon.