Even before Barcelona locked horns with Levante on Tuesday, their chances of winning the LaLiga title were hanging by the thread. Barcelona manager still sounded confident that the impossible could be done. Now, after a 3-3 draw against Levante, Barcelona's chances of clinching the title is next to nill. Koeman accepted the fact and said 'Now, it is very difficult'.

What would hurt Messi and Koeman is the fact that they were enjoying a 2-0 lead before squandering it. Messi and Pedri found the back of the net and put Barcelona in the lead. With 76 points from 36 matches, Barcelona is in the second spot behind Atletico Madrid. It is one point that separates Barcelona from Atletico, but the table-toppers have one game in hand.

"Our objective was to win our final three games and see if the others dropped points but now it's very difficult," Koeman told reporters after the game.

Koeman said that coaches are always being scrutinised, but accepted that after a disastrous second-half like the one against Levante, questions are bound to be raised. He also said that Barcelona will now have to start preparing for the next season.

“Coaches are always being scrutinised but after a second-half like that, I will understand if there are questions about me. We’re very disappointed and asking ourselves what happened in the second half. But we have to move on and try to prepare for next season,” Koeman added.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the club is in talks with Messi for a renewal of his contract. It would be interesting to see what future has in store for the Barca skipper.