Barcelona have confirmed that Ronald Koeman will continue as the manager of the club for the next season. Koeman joined Barcelona last season after leaving Netherlands national team as Barcelona parted ways with Quique Setien after a disastrous season and a humiliating 2-8 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

There were numerous reports that Barcelona were in search of a new manager after losing the La Liga title this season. However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta made it clear on Thursday that the club is satisfied with Koeman and he will continue as the manager for the next season.

Laporta said in a statement on Thursday: "We will give continuity to the current contract that Ronald Koeman has.

“We are very satisfied because the talks have resulted in a unity of criteria for what has to be done during the season.”

Barcelona also shared the news on their official Twitter account and wrote: “@JoanLaportaFCB: ❝ Ronald Koeman will continue to be the Barça manager next season ❞

🗣 @JoanLaportaFCB: ❝ Ronald Koeman will continue to be the Barça manager next season ❞ pic.twitter.com/nLo2bvCGMo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 3, 2021



Koeman joined Barcelona during the presidential tenure of Josep Maria Bartomeu, while Laporta took charge of the club last season midway.

During his first season at the club, Koeman guided the Catalan giants to Copa del Rey glory, while they finished third on the La Liga behind Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. In the Champions League, Barcelona were eliminated from the round of 16 after suffering defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona had already made three signings this season to strengthen the squad as Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia joined as free agents while Emerson Royal re-joined them after triggering the buy-back clause.