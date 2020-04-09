Held at a prison in Asuncion since March 6 for using fake passports, former Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis have been released on bail on Thursday after their previous three requests were denied. Also Read - After Trump, Brazilian President Bolsonaro Thanks PM Modi For 'Timely Help' With Hydroxychroloquine to Treat Covid-19

The duo was placed under house arrest in a plush hotel after agreeing to pay $1.6 million.

Ronaldinho and his brother have denied the allegations and their lawyer called the imprisonment "arbitrary, abusive and illegal."

In allowing the pair to leave prison, Judge Gustavo Amarilla said the size of the bail paid was “significant” and would “guarantee they will not flee”,” the report further said.

The former FC Barcelona playmaker traveled with Assis to Paraguay on March 4 to participate in a children’s charity event and promote a new book. They were arrested later that day for entering the country with false travel documents.

Ronaldinho retired from football in 2018 after a career that included spells at Gremio, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Milan and Atletico Mineiro, among other clubs. He was a part of the Brazil team that won the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea and was twice voted the FIFA world player of the year.

Meanwhile, most football action across the globe has been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, with only the Belarus and Nicaragua Leagues taking place behind-closed-doors without any spectators.