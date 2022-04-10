New Delhi: Preparing for his seventh world title win in Sheffield, snooker great ‘The Rocket’ Ronnie O’Sullivan would like to take on Novak Djokovic in tennis and snooker. Sullivan will participate in the World Championship, later this month. If he wins his seventh title, he will join Stephen Hendry at the top.Also Read - World No. 1 Novak Djokovic Gets Tricky Draw As He aims For Third Monte Carlo Title

According to Telegraf.rs, Sullivan said that he was good at tennis and he was 'sure' that he was better at tennis than Novak is at snooker. He also added that he would like to level the playing field by playing snooker with Djokovic. He was quoted as saying, "If Novak is ready to play a few shots of snooker with me, he can always call me."

He also expresses his admiration for the Serb and went on to say that he will go on to win more Grand Slams than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. He was quoted as saying, "You have to admire Djokovic. He is the best player of all time and will win the most Grand Slams in the history of tennis."

He continued, “If we compare Novak and myself, we have different styles of play, I am more like Federer. Roger has self-confidence, but Novak is more of a mixture of styles and he has it all in him.”