Royal Parma will start their ECS T10 Bologna campaign today when they take on Baracco Prato in what will be the fifth match of the tournament. Prato played two matches on the opening day – won one and lost one to be placed third in the six-team points table.

Royal Parma vs Baracco Prato Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Bologna

ROP vs BAP Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Bologna Match 5 between Royal Parma and Baracco Prato will start from 2:00 PM IST – March 23.

Match Venue: Oval Rastignano

ROP vs BAP My Dream11 Team

Charles Fernando (captain), Karamat Ullah Khan (vice-captain), Asim Javaid, Raheel Riaz, Arslan Akhtar, Dastageer Ghulam, Aravinth Suresh, Farhan Shafique, Hammad Amjad, Hassan Ali, Zaka Ullah

ROP vs BAP Probable Playing XIs

Royal Parma: Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Harkamal Singh, Balwinder Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Jabrar Afzal, Hardeep Singh

Baracca Prato: Ghulam Dastgeer, Asim Javaid, Arslan Akhtar, Zaryab Arshad, Ali Hassan Jr, Shahid Imran, Pradeep Kumara, Ali Hassan Sr, Karamat Ullah Khan, Muddsar Ali, Abid Hussain

ROP vs BAP Full Squads

Royal Parma: Hardeep Singh, Satvir Singh, Sheraz Afzal, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Gurpreet Singh, Rajmani Singh, Ram Jaspal, Sukhpal Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Balwinder Singh, Harkamal Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Prabhdeep Singh

Baracca Prato: Ilyas Ahmed, Karamat Ullah khan, Muddsar Ali, Pradeep Kamara, Riasat Ali, Shams Ejaz, Abid Hussain, Ali Hassan, Amjad Shavez, Arsian Akhtar, Asim Ali, Dastageer Ghulam, Hamid Shad Ali, Zaryab Arshad, Asfand Faraz, Hamza Miran, Shahid Imran, Hassan Ali, Sheraz Asim, Tadeel Shahzad, Zaheer Abbas, Zaka Ullah, Asim Javaid, Mehboob Ur Rehman

