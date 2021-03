Royal Parma vs Cricket Stars Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Bologna 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s ROP vs CRS at Marsa Sports Club, Bologna: In the Match of ECS T10 – Bologna on Wednesday, Cricket Stars will square off against Cricket Stars at the Oval Rastigno, Bologna. The ECS T10 – Bologna ROP vs CRS match will begin at 2:00 PM IST – March 24. It will be a crucial contest between the two teams as both will give their all to attain the three points. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Bologna – ROP vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction, Royal Parma vs Cricket Stars Dream11 Tips, ROP vs CRS Probable Playing XIs, ROP vs CRS Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Royal Parma vs Cricket Stars ECS T10 Bologna, ROP vs CRS Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Bologna match toss between Royal Parma vs Cricket Stars will take place at 01.30 PM IST – March 24

Time: 2 PM IST.

Venue: Oval Rastigno, Bologna.

ROP vs CRS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Mehmood Javed, Attiq Ur Rehman

Batsmen: Mehboob Ahmed, Sultan Hassan (VC), Deependra Singh Shekhawat (C)

All-Rounders: Lovepreet Singh, Rajmani Singh, Sukhpal Singh

Bowlers: Majid Muhammad, Nalain Haider, Jabrar Afzal

ROP vs CRS Probable Playing XIs

Cricket Stars: Sultan Hassan, Lovepreet Singh (C), Suraj Prakash (WK), Manjot Singh Gill, Adnan Saleem, Nalain Haider, Majid Muhammad, Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Navdeep Singh, Prabhjeet Singh.

Royal Parma: Rajmani Singh, Mehmood Javed (WK), Sukhpal Singh (C), Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Mehboob Ahmed, Attiq Ur Rehman, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Hardeep Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Sukhraj Singh.

ROP vs CRS Full Squads

Cricket Stars: Lovepreet Singh (C), Sultan Hassan, Suraj Prakash (WK), Manjot Singh Gill, Adnan Saleem, Nalain Haider, Manpreet Singh, Amit Heera, Majid Muhammad, Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Navdeep Singh, Prabhjeet Singh, Balpreeet Singh Chander, Narinder Singh and Rajinder Minhas.

Royal Parma: Sukhpal Singh (C), Rajmani Singh, Balwinder Singh (WK), Gurpreet Singh, Jaspal Ram, Hardeep Singh, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Mehmoor Javed (WK), Harkamal Singh, Sheraz Afzal, Attiq Ur Rehman, Hardeep Singh, Mehboob Ahmed, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Jabrar Afzal, Sukhraj Singh, Prabhdeep Singh and Satvir Singh.

