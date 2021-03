ROP vs PIA Dream11 Team Predictions

With four wins from five matches, Royal Parma will be hoping to end their league stage on a high when they take on Pianoro today. Pianoro, on the other hand, have won two and lost three of their five matches played so far.

Royal Parma vs Pianoro Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Bologna – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ROP vs PIA, ECS T10 – Bologna 2021, Royal Parma Dream11 Team Player List, Pianoro Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Royal Parma vs Pianoro ECS T10 – Bologna, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

ROP vs PIA Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Bologna Match 21 between Royal Parma and Pianoro will start from 1:00 PM IST – March 27.

Match Venue: Oval Rastignano

ROP vs PIA My Dream11 Team

Waleed Rana (captain), Rajmani Singh (vice-captain), Attiq Ur Rehman, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Charles Fernando, Nicolo Fernando, Arsalan Ali Rana, Farhan Shafique, Jabrar Afzal, Sukhraj Singh

ROP vs PIA Probable Playing XIs

Royal Parma: Attiq Ur Rehman, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Hardeep Singh, Harkamal Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Ram Jaspal, Mehboob Ahmed, Mehmoor Javed, Rajmani Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Sukhraj Singh

Pianoro: Aravinth Suresh, ArsIan Rana, Asim Khalid, Charles Fernando, Farhan Shafique, Hammad Amjad, Nasir Abbas, Nicolo Fernando, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Raheel Riaz, Waleed Rana

ROP vs PIA Full Squads

Royal Parma: Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Satvir Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Balwinder Singh, Prabhdeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Ram Jaspal, Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh

Pianoro: Farhan Shafique, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Abuzar, Anam Mollik, Muhammad Abubakar, Asim Khalid, Nisantha Anton, Charles Fernando, Waleed Rana, Nilantha Kotikawatta, Nasir Abbas, Shammi Mahendra, Raheel Riaz, Arslan Rana, Nicolo Fernando, Hammad Amjad, Aravinth Suresh

